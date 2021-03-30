Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 6:24 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT
PHILADELPHIA — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.
The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.