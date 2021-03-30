Loading articles...

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT

PHILADELPHIA — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:30 AM
STALLED - #WB401 approaching Hwy 400 in the express. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today for southern/ eastern Ontario. Temperatures well above average toda…
Latest Weather
Read more