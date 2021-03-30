Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lululemon Q4 revenues surge by 24% to reach $1.7 billion on strong sales
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 5:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. reports its revenue soared by roughly 24 per cent in its most recent quarter.
The Vancouver-based maker of athletic and yoga wear says its revenue amounted to $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter, up from $1.3 billion the year prior.
The company recorded a net income of about $329 million for the period ended Jan. 31, up from $298 million in 2019.
Lululemon’s diluted earnings per share reached $2.52, compared with $2.28 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Analysts on average had expected Lululemon to report diluted earnings of $2.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
While many retailers have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lululemon’s sales have remained strong as people working from home purchase more comfortable attire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:LULU)
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}