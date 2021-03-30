Loading articles...

IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning Tuesday about a phishing scam targeting students and staff at educational institutions who have an .edu email address.

The IRS said it has received complaints about the scam aimed at students at both public and private, profit and non-profit institutions.

The fraudulent emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines, such as “Taxe Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The emails ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. The phishing website then requests people provide personal information, such as their name, date of birth and Social Security number.

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS.

The IRS said taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.

Taxpayers who attempt to e-file their tax return and find it rejected because a return with their social security number already has been filed should file an Identity Theft Affidavit reporting themselves as a possible identity theft victim.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Jarvis has reopened from King to Front. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today for southern/ eastern Ontario. Temperatures well above average toda…
Latest Weather
Read more