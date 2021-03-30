Loading articles...

International court upholds Congolese warlord's conviction

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, to hear the sentence in his trial in The Hague, Netherlands. International Criminal Court appeals judges upheld Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the convictions and 30-year prison sentence of a Congolese warlord known as "The Terminator" who was found guilty of crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International Criminal Court appeals judges have upheld the convictions and 30-year prison sentence of a Congolese warlord known as “The Terminator” who was found guilty of crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery.

Bosco Ntaganda was convicted in July 2019 for his role as a commander of rebels responsible for atrocities committed during a brutal ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003.

The global court found him guilty of a total of 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

On Tuesday, a five-judge appeals panel rejected all 15 of Ntaganda’s challenges to the convictions and also upheld his sentence.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:50 AM
#WB401 approaching Yonge express - a stalled vehicle is blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today for southern/ eastern Ontario. Temperatures well above average toda…
Latest Weather
Read more