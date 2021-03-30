Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Human parents feel for mama bear trying to corral her cubs
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 12:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT
WINCHESTER, Conn. — A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.
Hundreds of people responded to a 4-minute video of the bear’s struggles on the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page. Other videos of the bears also circulated online.
“I never had four but I still can relate! So glad the cars waited for them,” wrote one mother from of Sedona, Arizona.
“The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!” wrote another woman.
The video taken Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across Rowley Street, which has a posted speed limit of 40 mph, as a police cruiser blocks traffic.
The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road.
Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.
“The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals,” the department warned.
