Toronto man charged for multiple 'hate-motivated' assaults in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man for multiple “hate-motivated” assaults that took place in Scarborough on Monday.

Police were reached about three separate incidents in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area shortly before 11:30 a.m.

In the first incident, a man was eating lunch outside a nearby plaza when an unknown man allegedly approached him and kicked him.

The same man was seen allegedly grabbing a woman and ripping off her hijab and in a third incident, the man was seen wrestling with another man and knocked a cup out of his hand.

When officers arrived, they found and arrested 45-year-old Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi.

He is charged with assault.

He was scheduled to appear virtually in court on Tuesday.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet confirms these occurrences happened moments apart and believe there may be more incidents involving the same suspect.