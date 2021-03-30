Loading articles...

Toronto police take woman into custody near the home of rap star Drake

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer's choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits "No Guidance" with Chris Brown and "Life Is Good" with Future. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Toronto police say they have taken a woman into custody after reports of a disturbance near the home of rap star Drake.

Police say officers were called at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the area of Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave.

Const. Alex Li says no one entered the property and there were no reported injuries.

In an email, Li says police have cleared the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no word on whether the woman was armed or if charges are pending.

It was not clear if Drake was home at the time.

