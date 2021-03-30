Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police take woman into custody near the home of rap star Drake
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 9:43 pm EDT
Toronto police say they have taken a woman into custody after reports of a disturbance near the home of rap star Drake.
Police say officers were called at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the area of Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave.
Const. Alex Li says no one entered the property and there were no reported injuries.
In an email, Li says police have cleared the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
There was no word on whether the woman was armed or if charges are pending.