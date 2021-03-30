Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Currier Museum of Art to reopen to the public on Thursday
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 30, 2021 2:00 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 2:14 am EDT
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Currier Museum of Art is planning to reopen to the public on Thursday, with new exhibits, and programs for veterans.
“The museum belongs to the community as a place of discovery and learning, but also as a place to escape from a tough year,” Alan Chong, director of the museum, said in a statement Monday.
The Art for Vets Studios will host expanded veterans and community programs in renovated classrooms.
A new exhibit, “The Body in Art: From the Spiritual to the Sensual,” will explore the creative ways artists through the ages have used the human body as a means of expression. Another will celebrate original drawings of Tomie dePaola, the book illustrator and author of “Strega Nona” who died last year. The exhibit will launch a fund set up in his honour to support art education for young people.
Also on view is “Critical Cartography: Larissa Fassler in Manchester,” in which the museum’s artist-in-residence used large-scale maps to capture the strange and sometimes humorous interactions in Manchester.