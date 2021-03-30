Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Winnipeg Police Service issue Amber Alert for boy, 2

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 9:58 pm EDT

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a child they say has been abducted.

Police say they are looking for two-year-old Theodore James Parenteau.

Police say he is believed to be with his mother, Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau.

Investigators say they are looking for a green 2007 Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado, with a Manitoba plate EZJ 842.

Police say the vehicle could be in Winnipeg but is believed to be heading to Ebb and Flow First Nation, a community about 180 kilometres northwest of the city.

More later …

The Canadian Press

