Loading articles...

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 1:14 am EDT

BEIJING — China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes.

Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen in direct elections.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:13 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:00 PM
Late Wednesday night a system from the U.S. will graze the GTA. There is uncertainty as to the track so it's useles…
Latest Weather
Read more