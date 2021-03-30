B.C. imposes new COVID restrictions to curb surging cases

British Columbia’s provincial health officer says she has imposed a three-week `”circuit breaker'” on some activities to stop an `”exponential growth'” of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says starting at midnight until April 19, indoor dining and activity at fitness centres are paused, while the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort will be closed as cases spread in the community.

Only last week, Henry eased restrictions on indoor religious services, but that has also been reversed.

She says the province will also be updating its mask wearing mandate in all schools for children from grades 4 to 12.

B.C. is also following other jurisdictions and suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the next few days for those under age 55 over concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.

B.C. recorded more than 2,500 cases in the last three days, which Premier John Horgan says is unacceptably high, and he urged those aged 20 to 39 years old to curb their activities to protect their parents and neighbours.