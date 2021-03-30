A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on March 30, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 187,207 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,300,964 doses given. Nationwide, 672,214 people or 1.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 13,986.979 per 100,000.

There were 16,400 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 6,223,930 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 85.17 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 9,178 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 55,231 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105.477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.82 per cent (9,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 84,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 3,479 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 20,258 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 127.707 per 1,000. In the province, 3.87 per cent (6,139) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 27,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.46 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 31,158 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 89,194 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 91.397 per 1,000. In the province, 2.49 per cent (24,344) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 154,630 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 26,987 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 90,182 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 115.612 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 per cent (12,223) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 123,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 38,971 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,261,855 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 147.471 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,380,295 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.42 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 50,453 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,031,735 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 138.316 per 1,000. In the province, 2.12 per cent (311,248) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 2,353,665 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.32 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 5,026 new vaccinations administered for a total of 173,548 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 126.033 per 1,000. In the province, 3.99 per cent (54,943) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 248,180 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.93 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 6,104 new vaccinations administered for a total of 179,800 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 152.482 per 1,000. In the province, 3.16 per cent (37,225) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 188,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 13,309 new vaccinations administered for a total of 608,032 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 138.125 per 1,000. In the province, 2.22 per cent (97,561) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 697,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 61,236 new vaccinations administered for a total of 699,092 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 136.233 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,289) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 16,400 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 826,620 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 556 new vaccinations administered for a total of 34,381 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 823.872 per 1,000. In the territory, 26.18 per cent (10,924) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 2,258 new vaccinations administered for a total of 37,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834.571 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.88 per cent (13,933) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 332 new vaccinations administered for a total of 20,001 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 516.475 per 1,000. In the territory, 17.71 per cent (6,858) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 53.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press