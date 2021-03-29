Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
York temporarily closing three COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to supply shortage
by Michelle Morton
Posted Mar 29, 2021 9:32 pm EDT
Staff install a sign as York Region residents wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination site for residents 80 years and older, in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
York Region is temporarily closing three COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the location recently opened at Canada’s Wonderland, due to a shortage of supply.
“Due to delays in anticipated shipments of the Moderna vaccine, York Region will regrettably need to close three vaccination clinics from April 2 to 5 inclusive,” says Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications.
Georgina Ice Palace in Georgina, the Aaninn Community Centre in Markham and the drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland, are the clinics temporarily closing.
Casey says additional vaccine deliveries are expected next week and the clinics will open then.
“All other clinics will continue to operate at capacity 7 days a week,” Casey says.
Vaccine clinics in York still operating include Richmond Green Sports Centre in Richmond Hill, Maple Community Centre and Vaughan Cortellucci Hospital in Vaughan, the Cornell Community Centre in Markham, and Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in Newmarket.
Today, York Region is reporting 242 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 51 active outbreaks. Find detailed information about outbreaks, testing and case demographics on our interactive dashboard at https://t.co/4MtRhkieWWpic.twitter.com/ARvgDub3Qg