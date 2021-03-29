York temporarily closing three COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to supply shortage

York Region is temporarily closing three COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the location recently opened at Canada’s Wonderland, due to a shortage of supply.

“Due to delays in anticipated shipments of the Moderna vaccine, York Region will regrettably need to close three vaccination clinics from April 2 to 5 inclusive,” says Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications.

Georgina Ice Palace in Georgina, the Aaninn Community Centre in Markham and the drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland, are the clinics temporarily closing.

RELATED: Canada’s Wonderland drive-thru vaccination clinic opens today

Casey says additional vaccine deliveries are expected next week and the clinics will open then.

“All other clinics will continue to operate at capacity 7 days a week,” Casey says.

Vaccine clinics in York still operating include Richmond Green Sports Centre in Richmond Hill, Maple Community Centre and Vaughan Cortellucci Hospital in Vaughan, the Cornell Community Centre in Markham, and Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in Newmarket.