Shooting sends man to hospital, person in custody, Toronto police say

Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 12:04 am EDT

One man has been rushed to hospital and another person is in custody after a shooting in Toronto, near Dupont and Campbell. (Hugues Cormier/CityNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue.

Constable Alex Li says the call came in around 11 o’clock. When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries.

Li says the man has been rushed to hospital, and police have an individual in custody.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

