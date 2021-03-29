Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shooting sends man to hospital, person in custody, Toronto police say
by News Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2021 11:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2021 at 12:04 am EDT
One man has been rushed to hospital and another person is in custody after a shooting in Toronto, near Dupont and Campbell. (Hugues Cormier/CityNEWS)
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue.
Constable Alex Li says the call came in around 11 o’clock. When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries.
Li says the man has been rushed to hospital, and police have an individual in custody.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
