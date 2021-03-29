Toronto opens 2 more mass vaccination clinics, adds transportation options for seniors

The City of Toronto is opening two more vaccination clinics for seniors 70 and older on Monday.

The new locations are at Malvern Community Recreation Centre in Scarborough and Mitchell Field Arena in North York.

They will both operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Six of the city’s 10 vaccination sites are now up and running:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

A clinic at the Hangar Sports and Events Centre will be opening on April 5.

Eligible seniors can book appointments through the “Book a Vaccine” button on toronto.ca/covid-19 or book by phone through the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.

The city expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to those aged 70 and older (born in 1951 and earlier) as of Saturday.

The province also expanded its COVID-19 vaccine booking this week to include anyone 70 and older in additional regions, including some GTA municipalities.

Starting Monday, more transportation options will be available for seniors aged 75 and older in the city who don’t have a way to get to their vaccine appointment.

Toronto announced the Vaccine Equity Transportation Plan last week, the program aims to provide cheaper and more accessible transportation for those who need it.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, we want everyone who wants a vaccine to be able to get one,” said Mayor John Tory. “We are doing everything we can as a city government to get as many people vaccinated as supply allows.”

The city has already begun working with multiple partners to help transports residents. The partners include:

The city is providing funding to Toronto Ride, iRide and Scarborough Ride to provide assisted transportation to eligible Toronto seniors, adults with disabilities and adults who are immune-compromised, to and from vaccination appointments within the city of Toronto.

Uber Canada has confirmed a donation of $150,000 in the form of voucher codes for individual rides. Starting April 6, these vouchers will be distributed to a partner community organizations and will be available to vulnerable and high-risk residents.

Also starting in April, the TTC is working with the city to distribute 15,000 TTC ride vouchers through a network of partner agencies across the city to provide people who cannot afford transit fare, with no-cost rides to and from vaccination sites.

“The TTC is an integral support for people across Toronto and a key transportation mode for accessing supports and programs,” said Councillor Jaye Robinson. “Additional transportation vouchers and shuttle services will help to reduce barriers to reaching our clinics and accessing COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The TTC is also finalizing plans for shuttle bus service from Finch station to the mass vaccination clinic at Mitchell Field Arena starting on March 29, the same day the clinic begins operation. The shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes for an initial three-week trial period.

Under the new program these partnerships will be expanded in the coming weeks as capacity at vaccine clinics is increased to include people with disabilities and younger seniors.