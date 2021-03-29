The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Mar. 29, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday March 29, 2021.

There are 965,404 confirmed cases in Canada.

<b>_ Canada: 965,404 confirmed cases (43,590 active, 898,934 resolved, 22,880 deaths).<sup>*</sup>The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.</b>

There were 4,321 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 114.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,466 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,352.

There were 28 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 204 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 27,346,309 tests completed.

<b>_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,016 confirmed cases (six active, 1,004 resolved, six deaths).</b>

There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 218,755 tests completed.

<b>_ Prince Edward Island: 156 confirmed cases (12 active, 144 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 123,708 tests completed.

<b>_ Nova Scotia: 1,711 confirmed cases (25 active, 1,620 resolved, 66 deaths).</b>

There were two new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 414,886 tests completed.

<b>_ New Brunswick: 1,577 confirmed cases (115 active, 1,432 resolved, 30 deaths).</b>

There were six new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 14.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 87 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 12.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 260,514 tests completed.

<b>_ Quebec: 308,311 confirmed cases (7,837 active, 289,827 resolved, 10,647 deaths).</b>

There were 917 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 91.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,972 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 853.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 124.17 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,036,923 tests completed.

<b>_ Ontario: 343,140 confirmed cases (18,405 active, 317,408 resolved, 7,327 deaths).</b>

There were 2,448 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 124.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14,266 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,038.

There were 19 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.73 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,226,419 tests completed.

<b>_ Manitoba: 33,922 confirmed cases (1,179 active, 31,809 resolved, 934 deaths).</b>

There were 55 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 85.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 570 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 81.

There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.72 per 100,000 people.

There have been 581,892 tests completed.

<b>_ Saskatchewan: 33,031 confirmed cases (1,950 active, 30,648 resolved, 433 deaths).</b>

There were 248 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 165.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,394 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 199.

There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 651,440 tests completed.

<b>_ Alberta: 146,340 confirmed cases (7,698 active, 136,659 resolved, 1,983 deaths).</b>

There were 644 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 174.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,406 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 629.

There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.85 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,654,483 tests completed.

<b>_ British Columbia: 95,677 confirmed cases (6,362 active, 87,866 resolved, 1,449 deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 123.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,737 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 534.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,143,116 tests completed.

<b>_ Yukon: 73 confirmed cases (one active, 71 resolved, one deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,487 tests completed.

<b>_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (zero active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,825 tests completed.

<b>_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,785 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press