Suez Canal blockage could lead to delays, higher shipping prices, experts say

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

The blockage in the Suez Canal will put upward pressure on global shipping prices but will have a marginal effect on Canadian consumers, aside from potential delays for shipments of certain items, experts say.

Salvage teams on Monday freed the Ever Given, a massive container ship that became wedged in the side wall of the canal for nearly a week, blocking off traffic in one of the world’s most vital waterways.

The blockage prompted some vessels to reroute around the tip of Africa and led to a backlog of hundreds of ships waiting to transit through the canal.

Mark Szakonyi, executive editor of the Journal of Commerce, a publication that covers shipping and logistics, says the blockage in the canal couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Shipping networks were already strained due to high demand, Szakonyi says, a situation he doesn’t see easing in the next few months.

Still, while Szakonyi expects shipping prices to increase because of the delays, he says those costs won’t be passed on to consumers, at least in the short term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

