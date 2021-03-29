Lecce says delayed March break a go despite increase in COVID-19 cases across Ontario schools

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the delayed March break is still scheduled to happen on April 12 despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are higher now than they were when the break was initially delayed.

The government’s reasoning for pausing the original March break was to prevent families from traveling around the province and potentially bringing back the virus into classrooms, despite a worse situation now the minister said the week off is a go, although that could change depending on new guidance from doctor David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Education Minister Lecce says parents should still bank on the delayed March break happening starting on April 12. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) March 29, 2021

“These rising numbers obviously pose a challenge to the province so will seek his perspective and make sure it gets communicated if anything changes, but right now we’re proceeding,” said Lecce.

Education Minister Lecce also said the government will soon announce plans to bring students safely back from that week off in April.

“[We] will be unveiling this week additional infection prevention measures that can be put in place upon the re-entrance of school following the April break,” said Lecce.

Opposition leader Andrea Horvath took aim at the government over what she called a lack of action on this issue, saying, “I was surprised to hear the Minister of Education doesn’t seem to be all that concerned and for me that’s very worrisome.”

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said students at Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School are moving to online learning for the time being, while the Toronto Catholic District School Board has temporarily closed St. Dominic Savio Catholic School.

There are currently just over 1,000 Ontario schools with at least one reported COVID-19 case and 44 schools in the province are currently closed.