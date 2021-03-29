P.E.I. suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine among young people

Prince Edward Island has suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 18 to 29 who had appointments for shots in pharmacies.

Health officials said in a brief statement the appointments are on hold pending further information expected today from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Prince Edward Island announced on March 9 that it would offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 18 to 29 who work in gas stations and convenience or grocery stores.

The move was a response to COVID-19 outbreaks on the Island that were concentrated among young people.

The province said it had received 2,000 doses of the vaccine and they had been distributed to pharmacies across the province to give to the young workers.

Canadian health officials first recommended the Astra-Zeneca vaccine for those under 65, but on March 16 it adjusted its advice to say that it could also be given to seniors.

In early March, Denmark and other European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people.

Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health Canada has reassured Canadians the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective.

Last week, the company reported preliminary results from a trial in the United States that appeared stronger, saying it was 79 percent effective against infection.

That report prompted the independent monitoring board overseeing the trial for the U.S. National Institutes of Health to accuse the company of reporting incomplete data to show a better result.