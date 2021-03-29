Police release new video of Brampton kidnapping, pair believed to have travelled to North York by taxi

Peel police are still searching for a 23-year-old woman who is believed to have been kidnapped from a residence on Adventura Drive in Brampton.

Police say the incident began just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday when they received numerous calls about a man “screaming and banging on doors” outside a Brampton residence.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police entered the home and made their way to the garage area where they discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a car with a woman in the back seat.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle with 23-year-old Salina Ouk inside, who investigators believe is being held against her will by 21-year-old Kwami Garwood.

On Sunday, police recovered a black Honda Civic but say the suspect and victim remain at large.

“Locating Salina Ouk continues to be the primary focus for our investigators”, said Sean Gormley, Superintendent of 22 Division. “We encourage Mr. Garwood to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to ensure Ms. Ouk is located safely, and subsequently surrender himself to police.”

In an update on Monday, investigators say that both the victim and the suspect travelled in a taxi to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue in Toronto at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Shortly afterward, a red or orange Kia Soul was observed entering a parking lot at 3230 Bayview Avenue in Toronto, which is also in the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue.

The vehicle may or may not be involved but investigators say they’re hoping to speak with the driver.

Police said Garwood is known to them and wanted on four outstanding warrants throughout the GTA, including a first-degree murder warrant in July 2020.

The victim is not known to police.

Garwood is believed to be armed and dangerous and police are asking anyone that sees him or the victim to contact 9-1-1 immediately.