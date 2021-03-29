Ontario revises 2nd vaccine dose timeline for immunocompromised

The Ontario government confirms it has revised the second vaccine dose timeline for some immunocompromised people.

Under the new guidelines, transplant recipients and certain cancer patients will now receive their second dose within the product’s suggested timeframe of three to four weeks.

Until the change, second doses were being delayed by up to four months after the first needle.

A study released earlier this month from Johns Hopkins University and published in The Journal of The American Medical Association suggests that the first dose isn’t proving effective for organ transplant recipients. It states that “patients may remain at higher early risk for COVID-19 despite vaccination.”

A second recently released study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, concludes that delaying the second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine could leave cancer patients “wholly or partially unprotected.”

Extended times between doses for older patients will remain in place, with plans to reevaluate at a later date.

