Ontario reports highest positivity rate in over 2 months, ICU patients on the rise

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 10:56 am EDT

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed clothing store in Toronto, Canada, on March 5, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Ontario is reporting 2,094 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Monday.

It is the fifth straight day the province reports over 2,000 cases.

There were 39,470 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, down from the over 50,000 tests completed a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down early in the week.

The test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent, it is the highest positivity rate the province has reported since Jan. 19.

Locally there are 618 new cases in Toronto, 368 in Peel, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham.

There are 841 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, and 382 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are up 28 from one week ago while ICU patients are up 84.

It is the highest number of ICU patients in the province since Jan. 26.

Over 400 ICU beds were occupied with a COVID-19 patient as of the end of last week. Ontario has approximately 2,300 total ICU beds but approximately 1,400 are occupied with non-COVID patients leaving about 900 beds left.

With 40 per cent of non-COVID ICU beds now full, and with reproductive rate around 1.2 meaning brisk exponential growth, some are again growing concerned with a lack of beds and a lack of trained nurses to staff them.

“It can go bad pretty quick” A member of Ontario’s health table told 680 NEWS.

On Friday, Anthony Dale, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said the third wave is threatening the province’s intensive-care capacity.

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner released a statement Monday saying “we are on track to surpass the highest level of ICU admissions this week, one year after the pandemic first started. This is a clear indication that Doug Ford’s pandemic response is not working.”

There were 50,453 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 2,031,735 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The latest provincial numbers confirm 124 additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K. and fifteen additional cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

There are now 1,749 cumulative cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 63 cases of the B 1.351 variant  and 82 cases of the P.1 variant.

The province is reporting another 585 cases where a mutation has been detected but the exact lineage cannot be determined.

More to come.

Going digital: Tim Hortons' 'Roll up the Rim' will look a lot different this year

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 2:21 pm EDT

No more fiddling with your thumbs or using your teeth on the rim of a Tim Hortons coffee cup.

Tim Hortons is officially getting rid of printed messages under rolled-up coffee cup rims moving to a scan of your loyalty card or on the Tims app.

To reflect the change, Tim Hortons has changed the name of the annual spring contest to simply “Roll up to Win” – ditching the rim component.

Customers will now scan the Tims app on their phone, which was all tested last year when Tims had to adapt the contest to pandemic restrictions.

It also helps Tims with their push toward reducing waste as their coffee cups were in some cases unused other than for the popular contest.

Tim Hortons has added new menu items to the campaign, with cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches now eligible for prizes in addition to hot drinks.

The contest will run from March 8th to April 4th, with an additional two weeks in the end to accept the prizes within the app or website.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons has also retired the dreaded “please play again” message. Instead, the company said every roll is a winner, including reward points that can be collected and redeemed for almost anything you can buy at the restaurant.

Still, while the coffee chain said the rebranded campaign comes with more chances to win and the largest prize pool in its 36-year history, it’s also expecting the changes could take some getting used to for its most ardent fans.

Last year’s campaign kicked off just as the COVID-19 pandemic started and was quickly shifted to digital to prevent staff from having to collect rims that had been in people’s mouths.

Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said this served as a transition for customers.

“People had to adjust to the fact that their beloved tabs had gone away,” she said.

“it’s sort of a tradition. people are so used to rolling it up with their teeth or had different ways of doing it, so last year was an adjustment.”

The rim-based contest was so popular it sparked the most Canadian invention; a coffee cup rim-rolling device known as the “Rim Roller” featured on CBC’s “Dragon’s Den.”

Tim Hortons’ parent company restaurant brands International Inc. said last week one-third of adult Canadians currently use the coffee chain’s loyalty program.

With files from The Canadian Press

