Loading articles...

North Carolina boy, 4, drowns in swimming pool in S Carolina

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A 4-year-old North Carolina boy drowned after his body was found in a pool at a rental home in South Carolina, authorities said.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said Aanay Sojitra of Cary, North Carolina died at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, The Beaufort Gazette reported.

Ott said the child was on vacation with his family on Hilton Head when he fell into the pool and was found after 10 to 15 minutes. Deputies responded to the rental home at 5 p.m. for a call of cardiac arrest, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

The child was taken to Hilton Head Hospital before being rushed to the Savannah hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @YRP: FIRE & ROAD CLOSURE - Crates Marina on The Queensway S #Keswick The Queensway is closed from Biscayne to Riverglen Fire equipme…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a cool one! Dress for a wind chill near minus 5. We will clear out today #Toronto GTA. Ex…
Latest Weather
Read more