North American stock markets down in early trading to start the week

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The losses in the energy sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.01 points at 18,738.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.99 points at 33,059.89. The S&P 500 index was down 8.19 points at 3,966.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.21 points at 13,093.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.39 cents US compared with 79.49 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 78 cents at US$60.19 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$11.20 at US$1,723.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

