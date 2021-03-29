New data indicates number of third wave COVID-19 infections worse than second in Ontario

New data from the COVID-19 science advisory table suggests the third wave of infections is already worse than the second wave — with variants of concern now accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all cases.

This comes as the province sees more than 2,000 new cases reported for the fifth straight day, and loosened restrictions in effect for some businesses under ‘Grey-lockdown.’

The table is now calling for a two-to-three week hard increase in restrictions to cut off what the table’s scientific director, Dr. Peter Juni, says is an out of control spread.

Unlike wave two, this one is driven by the more contagious variants of concern.

This new data indicates that the health care burden caused by this third wave will far surpass anything we’ve seen before.

The table says variants now account for 67 per cent of all infections and are associated with a 63 per cent increased risk of hospitalization, a 103 per cent increased risk of ICU admission and a 56 per cent increased risk of death.

The table also says since the start of the third wave on March 1st, the number of new cases, and the hospital and ICU occupancies have surpassed prior thresholds at the start of the province-wide lockdown on December.

It says ICU occupancy is currently 28 per cent higher than at the start of the province-wide lockdown during the second wave.

When asked about ICU levels, Premier Doug Ford said health officials are keeping an eye on it.

There will be significant delays until the burden on the health care system becomes apparent, the table says, because the increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and death with the more contagious variants are most pronounced up to 28 days after diagnosis.

The surging third wave of the pandemic is leaving Ontario’s top doctor doubtful that salons will be able to re-open, in two weeks, on April 12.