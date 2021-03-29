Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,719.22, down 33.36 points.)

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $60.01 on 16.9 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 18 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $33.16 on 13.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $26.51 on 9.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 1.18 per cent, to 86 cents on 8.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down 15 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $79.37 on 6.5 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up 25 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $57.73 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up 55 cents to $60.37. MPs grilled executives of Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications Inc. on Monday after the telecom CEOs said a combination of the two companies will increase competition and ultimately benefit Canadians. Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith questioned what Shaw’s executives said today, given previous statements about the value of having strong, independent regional competitors such as Shaw to compete against Canada’s three biggest players. Conservative telecom critic Pierre Poilievre said later that Shaw is downplaying the importance of its Freedom Mobile wireless carrier as a fourth competitor in some markets. In response to a similar question from Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire, Paul McAleese, former head of Freedom Mobile and now president of its parent company Shaw Communications, said there isn’t a “magic” number of rivals that causes competition.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Down six cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $5.46. Oil and gas producer Whitecap Resources Inc. says “exceptional” operating performance in the first quarter as it completed the takeover of two Calgary rivals is allowing it to increase its 2021 production and cash flow guidance without raising its capital spending plan. The Calgary-based company says its first-quarter average production is expected to be between 94,000 and 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up four per cent from its prior forecast, thanks largely to better-than-expected results from new wells and enhanced oil recovery operations in Saskatchewan. It says it now expects 2021 production will average between 102,000 and 103,000 boe/d, up from the previous estimate of 100,000 boe/d, allowing between $16 million and $24 million of additional free funds flow based on US$60 per barrel benchmark oil prices and C$2.50 per gigajoule Alberta natural gas prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press