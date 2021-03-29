Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Georgetown house fire that killed husband, wife

Halton Regional Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with first-degree murder as part of “an exhaustive investigation” in connection with an incident in Georgetown that saw two people die in a house fire.

On February 17, first responders were called to a house fire in the community of Georgetown in Halton Hills.

Two people were found deceased inside the residence.

Halton police deemed the deaths suspicious and the homicide unit took over the case.

Video from a security camera across the street from the couple’s home shows someone sneaks into the garage as they drove their car inside.

A short time later, their house was engulfed in flames.

Last week police arrested 27-year-old Harrison Brown of Mississauga. He’s facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

Brown will appear in court Monday.

Police also identified the victims as 56-year-old Krystyna (Emilia) Rerak, and her 59-year-old husband Andrzej (Andrew) Rerak.

“We also recognize the impact this tragedy has had on the community and would like to thank area residents for their support, cooperation, and patience,” said Halton police in a release.

“We want to assure residents that this was not a random incident. The accused and one of the deceased were known to each other in that they had a business relationship.”

Investigators say evidence indicates Brown acted alone and there is no threat to public safety.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.