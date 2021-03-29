Loading articles...

Lincoln Birthplace to reopen visitor centre next month

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 4:28 am EDT

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to reopen its visitor centre next month.

The centre, which was closed in January to install a fire suppression system, will reopen April 7, a statement from the National Park Service said. The $349,000 project was paid for with National Park Service repair and rehabilitation funds.

During the installation, a temporary visitor centre opened in the park’s Memorial Building.

The system is the first of its kind at the Birthplace Visitor Center, which was built in the late 1950s.

Meanwhile, work continues to renovate the Knob Creek Tavern, which includes installing and expanding interpretive exhibits. The facility will reopen as a visitor’s centre when the project is complete. That work is expected to be finished later this year.

The Associated Press

