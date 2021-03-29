Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lincoln Birthplace to reopen visitor centre next month
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 29, 2021 4:15 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 4:28 am EDT
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to reopen its visitor centre next month.
The centre, which was closed in January to install a fire suppression system, will reopen April 7, a statement from the National Park Service said. The $349,000 project was paid for with National Park Service repair and rehabilitation funds.
During the installation, a temporary visitor centre opened in the park’s Memorial Building.
The system is the first of its kind at the Birthplace Visitor Center, which was built in the late 1950s.
Meanwhile, work continues to renovate the Knob Creek Tavern, which includes installing and expanding interpretive exhibits. The facility will reopen as a visitor’s centre when the project is complete. That work is expected to be finished later this year.