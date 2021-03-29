Loading articles...

Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

JACKSON, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

Arguments were heard Monday by Klaeren about whether the men should face trial following three earlier days of testimony.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Klareen said there was enough evidence for trial on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and using a firearm during a felony.

Klaeren dismissed a charge of threat of terrorism against Musico and Morrison. Bellar didn’t face that charge.

The Associated Press

