Police investigating hate-motivated incident at Oakville high school

Halton police are investigating after racial slurs were spray-painted on the grounds of a high school in Oakville.

A school staff member called police after inappropriate images and racist language targeting the Black community was found on the turf, track, and the bleachers of White Oaks Secondary School.

The school is in the area of Upper Middle Road and Sixth Line.

“Hate has no place in our communities. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias. We appreciate your cooperation in helping to eliminate these types of incidents from our communities,” said Halton police in a news release.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

