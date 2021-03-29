Loading articles...

Gunmen kill elected official, policeman in Kashmir attack

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

SRINAGAR, India — Gunmen killed an official of India’s ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police officer Amritpal Singh said militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councillors. A councillor and a police official were killed and another councillor was wounded, he said.

Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and searched for the attackers.

The dead councillor was a member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

The Associated Press

Going digital: Tim Hortons' 'Roll up the Rim' will look a lot different this year - 680 NEWS
Going digital: Tim Hortons' 'Roll up the Rim' will look a lot different this year

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 2:21 pm EDT

No more fiddling with your thumbs or using your teeth on the rim of a Tim Hortons coffee cup.

Tim Hortons is officially getting rid of printed messages under rolled-up coffee cup rims moving to a scan of your loyalty card or on the Tims app.

To reflect the change, Tim Hortons has changed the name of the annual spring contest to simply “Roll up to Win” – ditching the rim component.

Customers will now scan the Tims app on their phone, which was all tested last year when Tims had to adapt the contest to pandemic restrictions.

It also helps Tims with their push toward reducing waste as their coffee cups were in some cases unused other than for the popular contest.

Tim Hortons has added new menu items to the campaign, with cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches now eligible for prizes in addition to hot drinks.

The contest will run from March 8th to April 4th, with an additional two weeks in the end to accept the prizes within the app or website.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons has also retired the dreaded “please play again” message. Instead, the company said every roll is a winner, including reward points that can be collected and redeemed for almost anything you can buy at the restaurant.

Still, while the coffee chain said the rebranded campaign comes with more chances to win and the largest prize pool in its 36-year history, it’s also expecting the changes could take some getting used to for its most ardent fans.

Last year’s campaign kicked off just as the COVID-19 pandemic started and was quickly shifted to digital to prevent staff from having to collect rims that had been in people’s mouths.

Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said this served as a transition for customers.

“People had to adjust to the fact that their beloved tabs had gone away,” she said.

“it’s sort of a tradition. people are so used to rolling it up with their teeth or had different ways of doing it, so last year was an adjustment.”

The rim-based contest was so popular it sparked the most Canadian invention; a coffee cup rim-rolling device known as the “Rim Roller” featured on CBC’s “Dragon’s Den.”

Tim Hortons’ parent company restaurant brands International Inc. said last week one-third of adult Canadians currently use the coffee chain’s loyalty program.

With files from The Canadian Press

