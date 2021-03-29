Loading articles...

Grains mostly, livestock higher

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 3 cents at $6.1375 a bushel; May corn was off 2 cents at $5.4625 a bushel; May oats fell 2.50 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 21 cents at $13.8775 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .98 cent at $1.2075 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.72 cents at $1.4627 a pound; April lean hogs was up .45 cent at 1.0052 a pound.

The Associated Press

