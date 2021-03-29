Loading articles...

German government buys stake in defence supplier Hensoldt

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

BERLIN — The German government is buying a minority stake in defence supplier Hensoldt — a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus’ former defence and security electronics division — for security reasons.

The state-owned KfW development bank said Monday that it was buying 25.1% of the shares in Hensoldt on behalf of the federal government in Berlin. That gives the government a blocking minority under German law.

KfW didn’t detail the value of the purchase.

Germany’s Cabinet decided in December to buy the stake in order to prevent “unfriendly powers” from getting hold of things such as sensors and encryption technology for military use, news agency dpa reported.

Among other things, Hensoldt supplies components for Eurofighter planes.

Hensoldt has about 5,600 employees and had revenue of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year. It is based in Taufkirchen, near Munich.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
#SBDVP ramp to Bayview/Bloor - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a cool one! Dress for a wind chill near minus 5. We will clear out today #Toronto GTA. Ex…
Latest Weather
Read more