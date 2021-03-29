Loading articles...

Man shot near Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue, police say

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 11:47 pm EDT

Police are investigating a shooting in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue area late Monday evening for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they said they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said they have a man in custody, but the investigation continues.

 

 

 

