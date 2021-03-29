What we know (and don’t know) about long-haul COVID-19

In today’s Big Story podcast, for almost a year now, reporter Cynthia Mulligan has been staying in touch with people who caught COVID-19 early and survived, only to see their debilitating symptoms linger. What do their symptoms and experiences have in common? Not much, except for two things: None of them has fully recovered, and nobody has been able to figure out how to help them.

With new research estimating that long-haul COVID can impact between 10-20 per cent of people who catch the virus, science is scrambling to figure out how to help what could be tens of thousands of Canadians who may never again live a normal life. What do these sufferers need? From doctors, from governments, and from the rest of us?

GUEST: Cynthia Mulligan, CityNews

