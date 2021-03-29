Canada's Wonderland drive-thru vaccination clinic opens today

Seniors 70 and older in York Region will be heading to Canada’s Wonderland this week, not for the rides, but to get a COVID-19 shot.

The theme park’s drive-thru vaccination clinic opens on Monday, and will welcome vehicles by appointment only.

Booking a vehicle will allow up to four eligible residents to roll up their sleeves.

York Region says appointments are fully booked through Wednesday but people are being encouraged to check back for additional appointments as more vaccines becomes available.

“This clinic format provides another option for residents who have mobility constraints to receive a vaccine from the comfort of a vehicle,” said York Region Public Health.

This is the province’s first drive-thru site and it will be able to immunize approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational.

York Region announced last week it was expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 years and older (born in 1951 or earlier,) or the following:

Highest, Very High and High Priority Health Care Workers who live OR work in York Region

Staff, essential caregivers, and any residents not yet received the first dose in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes, and First Nations elder care homes

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate care homes for seniors

Staff, residents, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous adults and adult members of their households

Adults with a chronic condition receiving home care services and who live in York Region (appropriate documentation will be required)

Faith leaders who live or work in York Region and provide end-of-life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell, or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings.

The province is also expanding COVID-19 vaccine booking Monday for people 70 years of age and older to additional regions, including York Region.

Eligible residents can book through the province’s online booking portal or by calling 1-888-999-6488.