Canadian government panel on immunization to reccomend pause on AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55

Health Canada will recommend that the country pause use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for those under 55 years old, sources say.



Just hours after his Health Minister got her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Premier was asked if Ontario will limit the use of the vaccine.

Doug Ford says his government is following the lead of the federal government.

“The feds are saying it’s still safe for 55-plus,” said Ford. “I understand there have been blood cots in patients in the UK. Female around 30 to 35 years old. But I won’t hesitate to cancel that [AstraZeneca vaccine] in half a heartbeat if it’s going to put anyone at harm, we just won’t use it.”

Ford’s comments come as federal officials are reportedly set to announce they are recommending a pause on using the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone under the age of 55.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization will soon advise provinces to stop giving the vaccine to anyone under that age group, following Prince Edward Island’s lead after they halted the shot for those aged 18 to 29.

TORONTO (AP) AP source: Canadian government panel on immunization recommends pause on AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55. — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) March 29, 2021

So far, Health Canada and NACI have not released this new guidance despite these reports and multiple calls to the department and the minister’s office.

Canada Health Minister Patty Hajdu refused to directly comment Health Canada monitors real-world data on the use of vaccines.

“As you know, AstraZeneca has been under examination by a number of jurisdictions for its connection to potentially adverse effects,” said Hajdu on Monday.

They have, however, updated warning labels to note the very rare occurrence of blood clots.

Canada has received 500,000 doses so far and is expecting another 1.5-million before the end of May.