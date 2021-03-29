Loading articles...

A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

Last Updated Mar 29, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

HAVANA — Uncomfortable, wasteful, tough, rustic. All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time.

Yet, despite the flaws, Ladas arouse passions. The car is the island’s most visible Soviet-era legacy. And in a land where transportation is scarce, Ladas are a status symbol for their owners, even if they must perform engineering miracles — sometimes at high monetary cost — to keep them going.

At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts.

“It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

Rodríguez recently drove his white Lada 2106, manufactured in 1985, seven years before he was born, to a gathering of about 50 owners at a carwash in the Marianao neighbourhood of Havana. They gave their cars a collective bath, talked about mechanics, joked and showed off each other’s progress.

Then they headed out together honking their horns and to a park on the outskirts of the city. Some decorate the boxy Lada, including adding hammer and sickle graphics. Drivers also adapt new parts to keep their cars rolling, but others strive to leave them just as they were the first day off the assembly line.

“Everything it has is original — the bodywork, all the metal, a fender, a door panel, a running board, not anything has ever been changed,” Alexander Aguirre, a 45-year-old state maintenance employee, said while proudly showing off the blue 1976 Lada that belongs to his father-in-law.

At the end of the 1950s, Cuba was one of the countries with the highest number of vehicles per inhabitants, and it is renowned for the vintage look provided by the old Fords, Pontiacs and Chevrolets still on the street. But the Cuban revolution and ensuing confrontation with the United States brought sanctions that left spare parts scarce and cut off the importation of U.S. vehicles completely.

Some Seats from Spain arrived, and the occasional Alfa Romeo, like the one used by former President Fidel Castro. But Cuba’s economy turned to the Soviet bloc, and the first Ladas came in the late 1960s, said Willy Hierro Allen, a mechanic who puts out a specialized magazine called Excelencias del Motor.

The authorities never made public the actual number that arrived in Cuba, though experts estimate about 80,000 to 100,000 Ladas were imported.

The Ladas were turned into taxis by the thousands, while some went to government offices and the leaders of the Communist Party, prominent workers or personalities were granted the right to buy them.

“My car belonged to a lieutenant colonel and his wife, an official of the former Ministry of Economy,” said Benito Albisa, a 33-year-old history professor who is also vice-president of the Lada club and owner of a Lada from 1976. “After 40 years with the car, they did not have (money) to continue maintaining it and they sold it to us.”

Maintenance is a trial. Owners manage to get some spare parts through “mules,” people who hand-carry goods into the island, but sometimes they must have parts made by hand.

They say the effort to keep their Ladas on the road is worth it.

“I’m proud to have him,” Rodriguez, the Lada club president, said of his white Lada. “I take care of him as if he were my son.”

Andrea Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Going digital: Tim Hortons' 'Roll up the Rim' will look a lot different this year - 680 NEWS
Going digital: Tim Hortons' 'Roll up the Rim' will look a lot different this year

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 2:21 pm EDT

No more fiddling with your thumbs or using your teeth on the rim of a Tim Hortons coffee cup.

Tim Hortons is officially getting rid of printed messages under rolled-up coffee cup rims moving to a scan of your loyalty card or on the Tims app.

To reflect the change, Tim Hortons has changed the name of the annual spring contest to simply “Roll up to Win” – ditching the rim component.

Customers will now scan the Tims app on their phone, which was all tested last year when Tims had to adapt the contest to pandemic restrictions.

It also helps Tims with their push toward reducing waste as their coffee cups were in some cases unused other than for the popular contest.

Tim Hortons has added new menu items to the campaign, with cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches now eligible for prizes in addition to hot drinks.

The contest will run from March 8th to April 4th, with an additional two weeks in the end to accept the prizes within the app or website.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons has also retired the dreaded “please play again” message. Instead, the company said every roll is a winner, including reward points that can be collected and redeemed for almost anything you can buy at the restaurant.

Still, while the coffee chain said the rebranded campaign comes with more chances to win and the largest prize pool in its 36-year history, it’s also expecting the changes could take some getting used to for its most ardent fans.

Last year’s campaign kicked off just as the COVID-19 pandemic started and was quickly shifted to digital to prevent staff from having to collect rims that had been in people’s mouths.

Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said this served as a transition for customers.

“People had to adjust to the fact that their beloved tabs had gone away,” she said.

“it’s sort of a tradition. people are so used to rolling it up with their teeth or had different ways of doing it, so last year was an adjustment.”

The rim-based contest was so popular it sparked the most Canadian invention; a coffee cup rim-rolling device known as the “Rim Roller” featured on CBC’s “Dragon’s Den.”

Tim Hortons’ parent company restaurant brands International Inc. said last week one-third of adult Canadians currently use the coffee chain’s loyalty program.

With files from The Canadian Press

