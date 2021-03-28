Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Public Health closes 3 schools due to COVID-19 outbreak
by News Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2021 9:54 pm EDT
Toronto Public Health (TPH) has closed three schools due to an outbreak of coronavirus.
TPH said they have recommended the temporary dismissal of all students at St. Dominic Savio Catholic School in Scarborough and at North York’s Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School.
The closures go into effect Monday, TPH said.
In a tweet Sunday evening, the Toronto District School Board said students that attend Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School will move to remote learning while TPH investigates.
On the advice of @TOPublicHealth, students & staff at Brian PS & Victoria Village PS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Monday, March 29 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases at the schools.