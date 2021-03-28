Toronto Public Health closes 3 schools due to COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has closed three schools due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

TPH said they have recommended the temporary dismissal of all students at St. Dominic Savio Catholic School in Scarborough and at North York’s Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School.

The closures go into effect Monday, TPH said.

In a tweet Sunday evening, the Toronto District School Board said students that attend Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School will move to remote learning while TPH investigates.