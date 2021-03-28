The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for March 28, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ten more people in Ontario have died with COVID-19 as the province reports 2,448 new cases of the disease.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 780 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 356 new cases in Peel Region, 278 in York Region, 278 in York Region, 219 in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press