Loading articles...

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 1:14 am EDT

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police in Indonesia say at least one suicide bomber has detonated outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during Sunday Mass, wounding several people.

There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.

A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church.

The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 10:35 a.m.

He said the only dead was the presumed bomber.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
NB Kipling - at Rowntree (North of Finch) all NB lanes blocked due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:35 PM
Retweeted @business: Here's a list of ships that have changed course to sail around Africa and avoid the Suez Canal
Latest Weather
Read more