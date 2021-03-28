Loading articles...

Skier dies in avalanche near Matanuska Glacier

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A woman has died in an avalanche near Matanuska Glacier, between Palmer and Glennallen, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that Erin Lee, 40, of Fairbanks, was a skier who got caught in the avalanche Saturday.

Alaska’s News Source reports that state troopers received a report of an avalanche just after noon. Lee was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have notified her next of kin.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 approaching Mississauga Rd - 2 right lanes are closed for vehicle fire clean-up. The ramps from Miss…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 PM
We see the sun is trying to make an appearance this Sunday. You are always welcomed! It is however still possible t…
Latest Weather
Read more