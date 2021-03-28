Skier dies in avalanche near Matanuska Glacier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A woman has died in an avalanche near Matanuska Glacier, between Palmer and Glennallen, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that Erin Lee, 40, of Fairbanks, was a skier who got caught in the avalanche Saturday.

Alaska’s News Source reports that state troopers received a report of an avalanche just after noon. Lee was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have notified her next of kin.

