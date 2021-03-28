Same-day vaccine appointments available in Peel Region

Same-day vaccine appointments are available for eligible residents in Peel region starting Sunday and into next week.

A spokeswoman says the appointments are available to those currently eligible for the vaccine including adults over 75 years of age, priority healthcare workers, and Indigenous adults 18 and over.

Appointment availability is based on unbooked time slots, explained Ashleigh Hawkins and capacity has not been reached in the region for this weekend.

“All available time slots will show in booking systems. We have appointments available for [Sunday] and next week,” she said.

Appointments can be booked on the region’s vaccine portal or via phone by calling 905-791-5202.

In Toronto, vaccine clinics in the east end opened up a waitlist for any extra vaccines left over at the end of the day on Saturday via the Toronto East Health Network website. The list filled up quickly and in an update on the website on Sunday, the list was closed.

While the list was open to anyone from 16 to 59 years of age, from among those who signed up, people were contacted as per their eligibility and priority in the province’s vaccine rollout plan, beginning with those listed in Phase 2. Those contacted were required to be able to get to the clinic within 30 minutes.

The following clinics were offering extra end-of-day vaccine doses:

Michael Garron Hospital

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

Warden Hilltop Community Centre

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre

There is no word on if or when the stand-by list will be reopened.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory is urging anyone 70 years or older to get vaccinated.

Three new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics will open Monday, but there are still many appointments unfilled. Tory says he won’t be satisfied until all the vaccination appointments are “sold out.”

He says supply issues of the vaccine have been resolved and the city is ramping up its rollout of the shots.

Ontario reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 daily cases.

Tory says more than 450,000 people in Toronto have received doses thus far.