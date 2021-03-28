Police search for suspect in violent Brampton kidnapping

Peel Regional Police are searching for a male suspect following a violent kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Police say they received numerous calls about a man “screaming and banging on doors” outside a Brampton residence just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the home on Adventura Drive in the area of Mayfield Road and Mississauga Road, they could hear a woman screaming from inside the residence.

Police entered the home and following an interaction with the man inside, officers discharged their firearm. The man then managed to flee the scene in a vehicle with the woman inside.

Police say they are looking for 21-year-old Kwami Garwood and a woman, Salina Ouk, who is believed to be in her 20s. They were both last seen in a black Honda Civic bearing the license plate BZHE247.

Police say Garwood is considered armed and dangerous.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has also been called in to investigate.