Loading articles...

Province expands COVID-19 vaccination booking for people aged 70 and over to other GTA municipalities

A vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Summary

York, Peel and Hamilton residents who are 70 years of age and older can start to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The government says eligible people will be able to book their appointments starting at 8 a.m. Monday

Eligible Toronto residents have been able to book appointments since March 27

The Ontario government says they are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booking for people 70 years of age and older to additional regions, including several GTA municipalities.

In a news release Sunday evening, the government said people will be able to book appointments for the vaccine online or through the call centre starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The following regions are part of the expansion:

  • York Region Public Health
  • Peel Public Health
  • City of Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Niagara Region Public Health
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Ottawa Public Health

 

Toronto residents 70 years of age and older have been able to book vaccine appointments since March 27.

“As Ontario’s immunization program continues to expand, communities across the province are gaining greater levels of protection that will save lives,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in the news release. “We will continue to extend this rollout to other regions as more vaccines become available, and we ask that everyone remains vigilant and continues to follow public health measures.”

Eligible people can book online or by calling 1-888-999-6488.

 

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:56 PM
Small chance for some rain & flurries tonight. A cool night as well as temperatures will go below the freezing mark…
Latest Weather
Read more