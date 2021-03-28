Province expands COVID-19 vaccination booking for people aged 70 and over to other GTA municipalities

Eligible Toronto residents have been able to book appointments since March 27

The government says eligible people will be able to book their appointments starting at 8 a.m. Monday

York, Peel and Hamilton residents who are 70 years of age and older can start to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Ontario government says they are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booking for people 70 years of age and older to additional regions, including several GTA municipalities.

In a news release Sunday evening, the government said people will be able to book appointments for the vaccine online or through the call centre starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The following regions are part of the expansion:

York Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Toronto residents 70 years of age and older have been able to book vaccine appointments since March 27.

“As Ontario’s immunization program continues to expand, communities across the province are gaining greater levels of protection that will save lives,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in the news release. “We will continue to extend this rollout to other regions as more vaccines become available, and we ask that everyone remains vigilant and continues to follow public health measures.”

Eligible people can book online or by calling 1-888-999-6488.