Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $6.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 1:58 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto 649 jackpot of $6.5 million.

However, the guaranteed one-million dollar prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on March 31 will be an estimated $9 million. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
Stalled Vehicle - #EB401 at Hwy 403 in the collectors. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:35 PM
Retweeted @business: Here's a list of ships that have changed course to sail around Africa and avoid the Suez Canal
Latest Weather
Read more