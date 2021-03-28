MUST-WATCH: An Oscar-nominated film, and a prank movie from Eric Andre entering the Top 10!

There’s a new superhero show entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week for everyone chasing that Justice League vibe. But if you’re looking to catch up on all the Oscar-nominated films this year, we’ve got you covered! Keep reading to see what else made it into the Top 10!

The Father

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking to catch up on your Oscar watchlist, here’s the perfect opportunity to do so!

The Father stars Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins (from The Silence of the Lambs and Westworld) and Olivia Colman (from The Favourite and The Crown) as a father and daughter living in London. He’s beginning to struggle with dementia, and she’s already struggling with how to adjust to his illness. To say anything else would give too much away. This film is nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, so you definitely can’t miss heart-wrenching drama!

You can check this film out now on your VOD service of choice!

Tina

Streaming platform: Crave

This is a documentary for everyone who’s asked themselves the question “what’s love got to do with it?”

Tina is HBO’s latest documentary, this one breaking down the life and legacy of Tina Turner. From her start with abusive husband Ike Turner, to her divorce, to her conversion to Buddhism. And eventually, it covers the massive success she achieved in her career, cementing herself as a rock’n’roll legend. She’s simply the best.

This documentary is available on Crave now!

Shiva Baby

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking for a dark comedy, here’s something to whet your appetite.

Shiva Baby tells the tale of a college student working as a sugar baby (played by Rachel Sennott). After spending a night with her sugar daddy (played by Danny Deferrari), she heads home to attend a shiva with her family. At the funeral, she meets a wide variety of characters including a potential employer, her ex-girlfriend, and her sugar daddy, with his wife and baby in arm. The whole event has her feeling very claustrophobic, and she gets closer and closer to a breakdown.

You can watch this on the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox now!

Invincible

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re still looking to chase that superhero feeling after the Snyder Cut and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, here’s a show for you!

Invincible is a new show from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the creators of numerous comedy films, as well as the Boys. Based off a comic by Robert Kirkman (the creator of the Walking Dead), this show stars Steven Yeun (the Oscar-nominated actor from Minari and the Walking Dead) as the teenage son of the world’s most famous superhero, Omni-Man (played by Oscar-winning J.K. Simmons). With the help of his non-powered mother (played by Sandra Oh), Yeun’s character starts to display superpowers of his own, and becomes Invincible, the world’s newest superhero. But an extra-terrestrial threat looms over Earth, one that seems to involve Omni-Man.

This show airs weekly on Amazon Prime Video!

Bad Trip

Streaming platform: Netflix

And if you’re just looking for something to cut loose, the most dangerous late night talk show host on tv has a new film for you!

Bad Trip stars Eric Andre, Lil Rey Howery (of Get Out), and Tiffany Haddish (of Girls Trip). Andre and Howery decide they want to take a road trip across America, and they decide to steal Howery’s sister’s car, played by Haddish. She doesn’t need it after all, she’s in jail! And as they travel across the country, pranking real, unaware people in the style of Jackass or Borat, Haddish’s character escapes from jail. She’ll do anything to get her car back.

You can check this film out on Netflix now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Minari – VOD

9. Happily – VOD

8. Tina – Crave

7. Shiva Baby – VOD

6. Jane – Disney+

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney+

4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Crave

3. Invincible – Amazon Prime Video

2. The Father – VOD

1. Bad Trip – Netflix