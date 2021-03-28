Loading articles...

Man, 23, charged in Brampton stabbing investigation, Peel police say

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

Peel police say they have charged a man in connection to a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday.

Police said they were called at around 6 p.m. to a basketball court in the Queen Street East and Dixie Road area for a report that a person had been stabbed.

Investigators said the 24-year-old victim was playing basketball when he became involved in a confrontation with another man, resulting in the stabbing.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening,” police said in a news release Sunday. “The male suspect fled the area on foot.”

On Sunday, police said they charged Shamar Green, 23, of Brampton with aggravated assault in connection to the alleged incident.

He appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

 

