Lotto 649 winning numbers for Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT

TORONTO — The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw for an estimated $6.5 million: 15,16,17,30, 36 & 40.

Bonus: 34.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

(The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

