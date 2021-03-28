Loading articles...

Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94

Last Updated Mar 28, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.

The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I76704 CLEARED: QUEEN ST W WB at TECUMSETH ST to MANNING AVE
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:03 PM
Going out today? You may want to delay that trip. We're expecting rain showers throughout this afternoon across the…
Latest Weather
Read more